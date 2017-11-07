We finally have news on Rick Owens’ giant exhibition

It might be hard to believe due to his ageless nature, but Rick Owens has been designing his eponymous label since 1993. Originally debuting it in New York, he moved the company to Paris in 2003 and the rest (as they say) is history. Now, that history is getting a platform, with an exhibition dedicated to the designer opening in Milan next month.

Entitled Subhuman Inhuman Superhuman, the exhibition will be held at the Triennale di Milano and will be presented as a Gesamtkunstwerk (the German for “total work of art”). Taking complete creative control of the retrospective, Owens has picked designs from his archive as well as furniture, films, graphics and sculptures. It will also explore the work of artists who have been influential in the brand’s identity like Pierre Molinier and Marcel Duchamp.

While there is little else released about the exhibition at the moment, there are lots of iconic Rick moments that we are hoping will be featured – to name a recent few, the step dancers from SS14, the human backpacks from SS16 or even the impressive scaffolding set from the recent SS18 menswear show. You might think that wouldn’t be possible, but where there is a Rick, there’s a way.

Subhuman Inhuman Superhuman will be open from December 15 2017 to March 25 2018 at Triennale di Milano