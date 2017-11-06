Drake has a custom Prada wardrobe for his new tour

We all know how obsessed Drake is with Stone Island – the rapper loves it so much that he even has an $100k chain made to look like its logo. While we weren’t surprised that he chose to wear the brand for the UK leg of his tour, one that we didn’t think he would team up with is Prada. The Italian house has created a custom wardrobe for his “The Boy Meets World Tour” which is now heading to Australia and New Zealand.

Pulling from Prada’s SS18 menswear show – that was a collision of rompers, comic prints and bumbags – the custom wardrobe features t-shirts and vests decorated by black and white comic prints with each of the pieces labelled with “BMWT Special Edition by Prada.” The collection also featured the brand’s signature black nylon, that is synonymous with the 90s-era of the house but is also used in more recent collections too.

Although this is the first time Champagne Papi has worked with the Italian label, he is no stranger to fashion. He has his own label – October’s Very Own (OVO) – and earlier this year he dropped a new single that doubled up as the Louis Vuitton SS18 menswear show.