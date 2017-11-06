Cindy Sherman has a Supreme collaboration on the way

Only a month after Undercover debuted some beyond epic tribute t-shirts bearing her name, and two since the world was treated to the now-public delights of her Instagram, artist Cindy Sherman is in the spotlight again. This time, it’s because of a just-announced collaboration with Supreme. Who saw that coming?

Releasing this Thursday, the collaboration takes the form of two limited edition skateboard decks, bearing artwork from her Grotesque series. “Abjection, monstrosity and the grotesque began to appear in Sherman’s photographs more intensely when she moved away from self-portraits and starting playing with plastic and prosthetics,” we chronicled in our ultimate guide to the artist. “After Untitled Film Stills, Sherman’s work took an arguably darker turn and she started to utilise props and mannequins more heavily... Grotesque images of dismembered bodies, pubic hair and traumatised genitalia were just some of the themes that the artist touched on.”

Sherman, who is without a doubt one of the definitive artists of the past half-century, has her own ties to the fashion industry – famously working with Comme des Garçons, serving as inspiration for designers including Raf Simons, and even shooting herself as a street style star for Harper’s Bazaar.

Supreme, on the other hand, has teamed up with artists (living and dead) including Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst, Jean-Michel Basquiat, MC Escher and HR Giger.

The boards will be available in-store in NY, Brooklyn, LA, London, Paris and online November 9th, and available in Japan on November 11th.