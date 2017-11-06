The Instagram chronicling SATC’s most #relatable lines

Sometimes, we are all neurotic Carrie

Text Brooke McCord

Whether you’re fascinated by archive fashion, searching for fellow Satanists, looking for a round-up of eBay’s most obscure fashion listings, obsessed with the Margiela Tabi, or simply looking to have a laugh at the expense of your local drug dealer (shout out to @shotta_texts_london) – chances are there’s an Instagram account that will service your needs. And if you’re a die-hard fan of Sex and The City – this week’s Instagram of the week goes out to you. Hit follow on @satclines, the account run by an anonymous 23-year-old French girl working in the fashion industry, and injecting some wry humour and a touch of sass into your IG feed. Having started the account following a conversation with a friend about the false reality Instagram is guilty of portraying, and the negative effects that can come with it, @satclines is on a mission to uplift your feed by chronicling the iconic US sitcom’s most relatable lines. Despite the show’s sometimes untactful approach to tackling social issues and skewed representation of society, whether you’re fighting with a friend, going through a break-up, struggling to invigorate your sex life, or dealing with a fashion emergency – you can always count on Sex and The City for light relief. From Carrie Bradshaw’s musings on men (“my relationship is at a standstill so instead I’m evolving my look”), marriage and fashion, to Samantha Jones’ tumultuous tell-it-how-it-is proclamations about sex (“I can masturbate to whomever I like”), gender, aging and being a woman who’s in charge of her life – @satclines is at hand for words of wisdom on the daily. And of course, for the show’s best fashion, you’ve always got @everyoutfitonsatc.

Who are you? @satclines: I’m a 23-year-old French girl who studies and works in the fashion industry in Paris. I’m a big fan of fashion and Sex and The City happens to be my go-to reference for life, which I don’t think will ever go out of style. I can literally relate it to anything whether it’s love, friendship, sex or fashion. How would you describe your account? @satclines: It’s basically an account about SATC. I only post quotes from the series, and a few GIFs. I believe anyone can relate to a quote from SATC and it makes this account fun to follow. It’s an account made for fans of the series, fashion lovers, feminists, those nostalgic of the 90s-00s, couples, people who are heartbroken and so on. What made you start the account? @satclines: I started @satclines after a conversation with a friend. We were discussing the negative effect Instagram can have on people – in particular women – when their (and my) feed is full of perfect people and perfect lives. We agreed on the fact that we were missing some “everyday truths” in our feeds and I wanted some Sex and The City quotes in my feed. The dialogues in SATC are so good, you can’t get enough of them, so that’s basically how it started.

What’s the criteria for a post-worthy SATC line? @satclines: There’s not really any criteria, except that it has to be a good quote from the series. Anyone can give me suggestions on quotes they’d like to see and I always try to answer to all comments and direct messages. Do you have an archive of materials stored up? @satclines: I use Pinterest a lot, and before creating this Instagram account that’s where I used to build my SATC archive. That, and Tumblr. What are some of your favourite quotes you’ve ever posted? @satclines: “A closet full of clothes, nothing to wear.” “Oh Please! There’s always a contest with an ex. It’s called ‘who will die miserable’.” “Maybe there are no right moments, right guys, right answers.” “The next day, I was looking for a $7 dress to go with my $300 shoes, when…” “It’s an account made for fans of the series, fashion lovers, feminists, those nostalgic of the 90s-00s, couples, people who are heartbroken and so on” – @satclines What's your all time favourite episode? @satclines: It’s so hard to choose just one! I would say the episode “I Heart NY” (S4E18), when Big is moving to Napa, I like everything about this episode. If you had to soundtrack your account, which artists would you choose? @satclines: Artists from the 80-90s. Cyndi Lauper, Blondie, Diana Ross, Aerosmith, Lenny Kravitz, Prince…