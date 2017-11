Hang out with No Vacancy Inn & Some Ware this weekend

Oh, LA. Everyone I know keeps going there and coming back to London like some kind of new person – their skin is tanned, they keep calling walks ‘hikes’, they only drink cold-pressed juices now. I ain’t mad at it – they are literally glowing (and not just because of that late night Chateau Marmont aura reading with Lana Del Rey’s psychic, either).

Anyway, if I was in LA today, there’s only one place I’d be – hanging out with Dazed 100 experimental female music duo Odwalla88, artists Cali Thornhill Dewitt and Brendan Fowler of record slash t-shirt label Some Ware, and the illustrious twosome that is Tremaine and Acyde of No Vacancy Inn.

That’s not it, friends – expect photography from Shaniqwa Jarvis, rare and exclusive garms from those mentioned as well as Awake and Come Tees, and DJ sets throughout the weekend.

The vibe is low-key: books, benches, and snacks. Also, I heard a rumour that there will be nice juices. This is LA, after all.

Shaniqwa, Some Awake Odwalla Come Inn is at The Void 801 Mateo St. LA, CA 90021, November 3rd 12pm-9pm, November 4th 11am-7pm