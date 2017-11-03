Hang out with No Vacancy Inn & Some Ware this weekend

Oh, LA. Everyone I know keeps going there and coming back to London like some kind of new person â€“ their skin is tanned, they keep calling walks â€˜hikesâ€™, they only drink cold-pressed juices now. IÂ ainâ€™t mad at it â€“ they are literally glowing (and not just because of that late night Chateau Marmont aura reading with Lana Del Reyâ€™s psychic, either).

Anyway, if I was in LA today, thereâ€™s only one place Iâ€™d be â€“ hanging out with Dazed 100 experimentalÂ female music duo Odwalla88, artists Cali Thornhill Dewitt and Brendan Fowler of record slash t-shirt label Some Ware, and the illustrious twosome that is Tremaine and Acyde of No Vacancy Inn.Â

Thatâ€™s not it, friends â€“ expect photography from Shaniqwa Jarvis,Â rare and exclusive garmsÂ from those mentioned as well asÂ Awake and Come Tees, and DJ sets throughout the weekend.Â

The vibe is low-key: books, benches, and snacks. Also, I heard a rumour that there will be nice juices. This is LA, after all.

Shaniqwa, Some Awake Odwalla Come Inn is atÂ The Void 801 Mateo St. LA, CA 90021,Â November 3rdÂ 12pm-9pm, November 4th 11am-7pmÂ