Gigi Hadid drags right-wing activist over Islamophobic tweet

Gigi Hadid – it is impossible to ignore that she is one of the biggest faces in fashion right now. After appearances during the recent SS18 shows at Marc Jacobs and Versace – as well as the Tommy Hilfiger show that was dedicated to her – Hadid is now slaying off the runway too.

Following the recent New York attack – where a truck mowed down and killed eight people and left eleven seriously injured – right-wing pundit Laura Loomer took to Twitter to voice an opinion nobody asked for in an Islamophobic tweet. She took a photo of two women in hijabs near the site of the attack, commenting that “Muslims are out in full force...walking around aimlessly in hijabs” and claims that the women were smiling when passing the area. Hadid responded to the tweet – she didn’t want to give Loomer a platform, she said, but then called her a “fucking moron”. Drag her Gigi!

Both Hadid’s father and her boyfriend Zayn Malik are Muslim and the model has been vocal about her pride in her half-Palestinian heritage. She has been photographed with Malik celebrating Eid and earlier this year, she covered Vogue Arabia’s debut issue – as well as marching to protest Trump’s travel ban too. Her sister Bella has been equally outspoken, telling Porter that she is “proud to be a Muslim”.

While Loomer didn’t respond to Hadid, she yesterday tweeted that she was late to an NYPD press conference because she couldn’t a non-Muslim Uber or Lyft driver – unsurprisingly it led to her being banned from both. LOL.