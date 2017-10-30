Buffalo Zine’s new issue is like a very weird Ikea catalogue

How do you top Pamela Anderson? A question that David Uzquiza and Adrián González-Cohen probably found themselves asking after the actress posed on the last cover of their mag Buffalo Zine. The simple answer? Create the biggest issue ever.

“We wanted to make a fashion magazine disguised as an interiors mag,” said Uzquiza about the theme for the latest issue. The concept is explained more in the editor’s letter, with a story about photographer Mario Testino who told the pair that your 20s are for clothes and 30s for interiors. Inspired by the duo’s shared love for the world of interiors (both the publication and in general), the theme translates to six covers shot to look like a copy of the Ikea catalogue or House & Garden.

From the oldest and largest Ikea store in the world and Grayson Perry’s studio in London to the set of a Mexican soap opera, the backdrops give an additional and impressive layer to the features within the issue. Elsewhere it travels to Zandra Rhodes’ rainbow penthouse, a 1930s house in the Hollywood hills and a love cabin on a treetop in Australia. To include such a wide variety of locations around the world, the pair gave up their holiday to be able to wrap up the issue on time.

And despite the variety in the pages, Uzquiza doesn’t have a problem picking his favourite feature. “I always stop at the Mies Van Der Rohe furniture special,” he said. I find it very soothing to look at and makes me want to lie on the Barcelona daybed and have a siesta.” Yes please.

Order the new issue of Buffalo Zine here, and follow it @buffalozine.