Gigi Hadid photobombed a Vogue Paris shoot aged five

You know Gigi Hadid, Dazed cover star and model that became a huge hit seemingly overnight, but where did it all start? Was it the Guess AW12 campaign? Or maybe her runway debut at Jeremy Scott’s AW14 collection. Both wrong. Her first fashion appearance was actually in a Vogue Paris editorial at the tender age of five.

Before you start accusing the publication of child labour – Hadid was not actually the chosen model but appeared accidentally clutching a model of the Eiffel Tower. That doesn’t stop her from serving face just like the model who appears behind her. Remembering the shoot, Hadid took to Twitter to ask if anybody could find the image. Thanks to the power of the internet – slash crazy stans – it was found within minutes of her request.

Since her appearance, Hadid has gone on to feature in Vogue Paris a number of times and has also appeared on the cover three times.