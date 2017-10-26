Pin It
Argos has some thoughts on the Balenciaga car mat skirt

Not sure who asked, but sure

Since designer Demna Gvasalia took over as artistic director at Balenciaga in 2016, his collections have been well-received but, at times, divisive. If you have no idea what we are talking about, take a look at the platform Crocs from the recent SS18 show.

Then there was IKEA, who had a pretty lols response to the Balenciaga version of their famous blue bag. And now, everyone’s fav homeware retailer Argos is hitchin’ a ride on the hype-mobile, today announcing that one of its products was (maybe) the inspiration behind the car mat skirt from the AW17 collection. A spokesperson from the company said, “It’s fabulous to see such a well-respected fashion brand taking inspiration from the everyday car mat and we’re flattered that the skirt bears a close resemblance to our Cosmos Duro All Weather Car Mat.” Right. 

At the time, Gvasalia wanted to feature the reimagined car mats because he had just purchased a car. We are fairly certain there isn’t an Argos in Paris but the catalogue retailer does deliver to France. 

If the £1,795 Balenciaga version is out of your budget, then Argos has got your back with the ‘original’ for a mere £14.99. Maybe you could DIY it with a staplegun? The only left to do is make like Rihanna’s 2007 hit and “Shut Up and Drive” – straight to your local Argos store. 

