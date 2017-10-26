Argos has some thoughts on the Balenciaga car mat skirt

Since designer Demna Gvasalia took over as artistic director at Balenciaga in 2016, his collections have been well-received but, at times, divisive. If you have no idea what we are talking about, take a look at the platform Crocs from the recent SS18 show.

Then there was IKEA, who had a pretty lols response to the Balenciaga version of their famous blue bag. And now, everyone’s fav homeware retailer Argos is hitchin’ a ride on the hype-mobile, today announcing that one of its products was (maybe) the inspiration behind the car mat skirt from the AW17 collection. A spokesperson from the company said, “It’s fabulous to see such a well-respected fashion brand taking inspiration from the everyday car mat and we’re flattered that the skirt bears a close resemblance to our Cosmos Duro All Weather Car Mat.” Right.

At the time, Gvasalia wanted to feature the reimagined car mats because he had just purchased a car. We are fairly certain there isn’t an Argos in Paris but the catalogue retailer does deliver to France.

If the £1,795 Balenciaga version is out of your budget, then Argos has got your back with the ‘original’ for a mere £14.99. Maybe you could DIY it with a staplegun? The only left to do is make like Rihanna’s 2007 hit and “Shut Up and Drive” – straight to your local Argos store.