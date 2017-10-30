Joyce NG shoots winter looks on a boat in Little Venice

Itâ€™s that time of year again. The days are getting shorter, nights are getting colder. EnterÂ Parajumpers,Â with a newÂ collectionÂ thatâ€™s a surefire way to make sure youâ€™re looking hot in the colder months. (Sorry, not sorry.)Â

If you arenâ€™t familiar, Parajumpers is the Italy-based brand inspired by the rescue squadron in Anchorage, Alaska of the same name, who brave some of the harshest conditions known to man and who are trained to a higher standard than just about any military corps in the world. It wonâ€™t come as a surprise, then, that the brand is known for its outerwear.

This season the labelâ€™s creative director Massimo Rossetti decided to enlist Japanese artist Yoshinori Ono and the young Hungarian designer Agnes Kemeny to give their take on the brandâ€™s legacy of quality materials, archive pieces, and collaborative design, all while combining them with Japanese tech and athleisure functionality principals.

To showcase the new collection, photographerÂ Joyce NGÂ and stylist Peghah MaleknejadÂ took to the canals of Little Venice, pairing the coats and jackets with relaxed denim and vintage-looking sunglasses. Think of Autumn as your time to shine. Even if while posing on a boat in the middle of a London canal.

Head to the gallery above for all the images from the shoot.Â