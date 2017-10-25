Chloë Sevigny is the face of the new Proenza Schouler line

It’s been a big year for Proenza Schouler. First, design duo Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez announced that they would be leaving New York to present their collections in Paris during the Couture shows in January and July. Following the SS18 show earlier this year, the label announced that it would be launching a diffusion line – PSWL – that will focus on a more casual approach to fashion and would feature wardrobe staples upgraded to fit within the Proenza Schouler aesthetic.

“A more casual lifestyle has always been true to who we are as individuals and true of many women in our lives,” said the designers. “With PSWL we feel that we can now address both ends of the spectrum in a way that feels totally authentic to us and relevant to the way people dress today.” To cater to those who have a more casual taste, the PSWL line will feature printed tees and sweatshirt as well as denim and casual trousers.

To mark the launch of the collection, McCollough and Hernandez have enlisted longtime friend Chloë Sevigny as the face of the lookbook. Shot around New York by photographer Ricky Saiz, she appears wearing the casual looks from the new line – a baby pink raincoat, matching denim with signature Proenza shoelace ties and an extra long belt that spells out the brand’s name.

The full collection will be available online from November 6, with new collections released seasonally like the main ready-to-wear line.

View the collection in the gallery above.