Teyana Taylor’s new chain literally says ‘Fuck Donald Trump’

Fashion is often used as a way for people to communicate their identity, without having to say anything. It could be via slogan tees like Maria Grazia Chiuri’s ‘We Should All Be Feminists’ at Dior, or like girls you might have known who wear their names in swirly fonts on gold chains around their necks – you know in case you (or they) forgot who they were.

Teyana Taylor has put her own spin on it, revealing a chain she wears with Donald Trump’s face on it. Before you rush to say that she is cancelled, give the photo a closer look and you will see that around the golden likeness of the divisive President’s face is the caption “Fuck Donald Trump”.

Created by Greg Yuna, he has been working on the piece for a while and couldn’t think of anyone better than Taylor to pull it off. “The consensus, no matter who you speak to in New York they all say the same thing – “Fuck Donald Trump!” Yuna explained to us. Just a glance at recent controversies surrounding the President will give you an idea as to why people might say that – from the refusal to condemn white supremacists to jokes made about Mike Pence wanting to hang gay men, the list seems almost endless.

Of course, this isn’t the first anti-Trump message via fashion, earlier this year LRS Studio presented its AW17 collection at NYFW that featured pants with the message “Fuck your wall”.