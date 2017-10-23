Samuel Ross, RiRi and Raf nominated for Fashion Awards

The nominations for this year’s British Fashion Council ceremony are in
Since rebranding last year to become the Fashion Awards, the British Fashion Council’s annual awards ceremony has gone in a more international direction – just check last year’s impressive guest list that included Marilyn Manson, Lady Gaga and Jaden Smith. That doesn’t mean that British talent isn’t at the centre of the night though.
Today, the nominees for the 2017 event have been announced. While the British design giants you would expect to see – Alexander McQueen, Burberry etc – are still present, the nominations also celebrate young talents like Matty Bovan, Charles Jeffrey and Samuel Ross of A-COLD-WALL*.
Elsewhere, Grace Wales Bonner and Martine Rose are both up for British Menswear Designer of the Year alongside last year’s winner Craig Green. Raf Simons is nominated for Designer of the Year, with competition from Maria Grazia Chiuri and Phoebe Philo. The Belgian designer already won both the top menswear and womenswear prizes at last year’s CFDA Awards but this is his first nomination from the BFC since taking over the helm at Calvin Klein.
The Urban Luxe Brand Award returns for the second year running and this time includes RiRi’s Fenty Puma alongside Gosha Rubchinskiy, Vetements and Off-White. Here’s to hoping the Bajan babe rides into the event on a motorbike like at the finale of her SS18 show – a feat that could only be made more iconic if she gets Adwoa Aboah involved, who is nominated again for Model of the Year.
All of the winners will be announced at the Royal Albert Hall on December 4 to a small and intimate crowd of 4,000 industry guests so keep an eye out for more then.
See the full list of nominees below.
British Emerging Talent – Menswear
Ben Cottrell and Matthew Dainty for Cottweiler
Charles Jeffrey for Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY
Henry Holland for House of Holland
Phoebe English for Phoebe English MAN
Samuel Ross for A-COLD-WALL*
British Emerging Talent – Womenswear
Faustine Steinmetz for Faustine Steinmetz
Matty Bovan for Matty Bovan
Michael Halpern for Halpern
Natalia Alaverdian for A.W.A.K.E
Rejina Pyo for Rejina Pyo
Business Leader
Adrian Joffe for Dover Street Market
Guram Gvasalia for Vetements
José Neves for Farfetch
Marco Bizzarri for Gucci
Ruth & Tom Chapman for Matchesfashion.com
Model of the Year
Adwoa Aboah
Bella Hadid
Gigi Hadid
Kaia Gerber
Winnie Harlow
Urban Luxe Brand
FENTY PUMA by Rihanna
Gosha Rubchinskiy
Off-White
Supreme
Vetements
Accessories Designer of the Year
Alessandro Michele for Gucci
Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent
Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga
Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Stuart Vevers for Coach
British Designer of the Year – Menswear
Christopher Bailey MBE for Burberry
Craig Green for Craig Green
Grace Wales Bonner for WALES BONNER
Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson
Martine Rose for Martine Rose
British Designer of the Year – Womenswear
Christopher Kane for Christopher Kane
Erdem Moralioglu for Erdem
Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson
Roksanda Ilincic for Roksanda
Sarah Burton OBE for Alexander McQueen
Designer of the Year
Alessandro Michele for Gucci
Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior
Phoebe Philo for Céline
Raf Simons for Calvin Klein