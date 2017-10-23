Samuel Ross, RiRi and Raf nominated for Fashion Awards

Since rebranding last year to become the Fashion Awards, the British Fashion Council’s annual awards ceremony has gone in a more international direction – just check last year’s impressive guest list that included Marilyn Manson, Lady Gaga and Jaden Smith. That doesn’t mean that British talent isn’t at the centre of the night though.

Today, the nominees for the 2017 event have been announced. While the British design giants you would expect to see – Alexander McQueen, Burberry etc – are still present, the nominations also celebrate young talents like Matty Bovan, Charles Jeffrey and Samuel Ross of A-COLD-WALL*.

Elsewhere, Grace Wales Bonner and Martine Rose are both up for British Menswear Designer of the Year alongside last year’s winner Craig Green. Raf Simons is nominated for Designer of the Year, with competition from Maria Grazia Chiuri and Phoebe Philo. The Belgian designer already won both the top menswear and womenswear prizes at last year’s CFDA Awards but this is his first nomination from the BFC since taking over the helm at Calvin Klein.

The Urban Luxe Brand Award returns for the second year running and this time includes RiRi’s Fenty Puma alongside Gosha Rubchinskiy, Vetements and Off-White. Here’s to hoping the Bajan babe rides into the event on a motorbike like at the finale of her SS18 show – a feat that could only be made more iconic if she gets Adwoa Aboah involved, who is nominated again for Model of the Year.

All of the winners will be announced at the Royal Albert Hall on December 4 to a small and intimate crowd of 4,000 industry guests so keep an eye out for more then.

See the full list of nominees below.