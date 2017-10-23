An exclusive first look at Kanye West’s new Calabasas zine

A shiny yellow Chevrolet; phone lines reaching into a blue sky above a dusty yellow hillside; signs advising on the price of the fuel that keeps the traffic surging around the sprawling arteries of Los Angeles. Shot in Calabasas, Jackie Nickerson’s latest photography zine for Kanye West’s Yeezy feels like a postmodern ode to the myths and symbols of California.

The zine is being sent out to everyone who was lucky enough to place an order for the new Yeezy 700 Wave Runner trainers (which you’ve definitely seen all over Instagram, and which are definitely now completely sold out) and the second drop of the Yeezy Calabasas Collection.

It marks the fifth time Dazed contributor Nickerson has teamed up with West on a zine – they first started collaborating back for Season 1, producing new issues with every passing collection. So far, the mags have featured the likes of Luka Sabbat, Teyana Taylor, and Playboi Carti.

This latest mag – the first the photographer has created for the offshoot Calabasas collection – also stars some familiar faces: Tremaine Emory (creative consultant and one half of No Vacancy Inn) and Melissa Collett (creative director of upcoming luxury label WORME). Nickerson, famed for her portraiture, captures the natural intimacy of the IRL couple as they pump gas, walk the streets, and candidly cuddle on the sidewalk.

Check out the full series in the gallery above.