The Instagram documenting 60 years of fashion

Gregory Chester is the man behind @oneofakind.archive, @dazedfashion’s Instagram of the week. Currently working as a fashion archivist, Chester is constantly researching or surrounded by rare garments at his place of work, the One of a Kind fashion archive on London’s Portobello Road. What started as a place to share One of a Kind’s sought-after wears is now a rich account of the fashion moments and images that go hand in hand with the physical archive, with the exception of an occasional impossible-to-get-hold-of iconic piece.

From John Galliano’s SS92 priest corset, Comme des Garçons’ AW07 glove suit, the corset from Vivienne Westwood’s AW89 ‘Voyage to Cythera’ collection and Jean Paul Gaultier’s AW84 velvet cone-boob dress, to Vivienne Westwood’s SS80 ‘Rocking Horse’ shoes and Gaultier’s SS93 extended football boots – you’ll find cult pieces aplenty. Chester is sure to document the obscure too. From the Icarius’ SS01 dress without any sleeves, to Markus Schinwald’s two-feet-in-one-shoe shoes, to Phillip Garner’s ’82 stiletto skates.

Something of an Aladdin’s Cave, One of a Kind’s private archive is tightly packed with over 5000 fashion relics. Since opening its doors 23 years ago, it’s provided inspiration for many of today’s top designers and contributed to fashion exhibitions at institutions from the Barbican Centre, to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. One of a Kind’s team of in-house archivists can source looks for events, films, magazine editorials or simply for your personal wardrobe (if you’ve got the cash). And, if you’re lucky, you could end up on their wall of fame alongside the likes of Kate and Naomi.

Who are you?

@oneofakind.archive: I am a fashion archivist at One of a Kind, I spend my days sourcing rare garments, researching and travelling to meet interesting women with fabulous closets.

How would you describe your account?

@oneofakind.archive: It’s basically a fan account for the best fashion in the past 60 years which goes hand in hand with what we research, collect and sell at our physical archive.

