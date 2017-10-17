Watch models get super Scandi in this new fashion film

When it comes to signature aesthetics, the Scandinavians have one that is among the most memorable. Think beautiful people, minimalism, tasteful-and-well-made-but-costly basics and generally being able to look chic in pretty much any situation. While British designer Claire Campbell isnâ€™t Scandinavian herself, the region has provided both inspiration and the perfect backdrop for the visuals for her latest knit collection for label High.

Founded in 2007, High has always had an eye on innovative technologies and production techniques and explores how to use these to furtherÂ its workwear-inspired silhouettes. For its latest collection, the label has continued to push the boundaries of modern knitwear.Â

Exclusively premiering on Dazed, the collection film â€“ directed by Howard Sooley, who usually uses film and photography to document plants and gardens â€“ sees model Hedvig Palm wearing the knit collection in her native country of Sweden.Â Itâ€™s set in the house and studio of Swedish artist and illustrator Carl Larsson â€“ best remembered for his wash and line watercolour-inspired work depicting his family life in the 1880s. The building itself is beautiful and traditionally Swedish, surrounded by countrysideÂ â€“ providing the perfect backdrop for the modern shapes and textures of the knit collection.

Watch the full campaign film below.Â