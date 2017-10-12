Jeff Koons on the artists he’d go on a night out with

Pop artist Jeff Koons is known for his giant balloon dog sculptures, making work starring his adult actress ex-wife and more recently, handbags. The artist, who has worked in several different mediums including painting, sculpture, photography, and installation, first tried his hand at accessory designing earlier this year, teaming up with Louis Vuitton for a collection featuring some of the world’s most iconic paintings. Now, the French house has announced the launch of a second collaboration with the artist, titled Masters 2.

In an exclusive video released to celebrate the line, Koons answers ten questions about the capsule collection, which features work by five artists, including Claude Monet – whose “Water Lilies” painting Koons wishes he could live in, Édouard Manet – who would’ve been the most Insta-worthy (despite peaking in the 19th century) and party animal Paul Gauguin, who Koons actually would’ve avoided due to his rough and ready nature.

The line, which would look equally captivating hanging from an arm as it would the wall of an art gallery, draws inspiration from Koons’ Gazing Ball paintings show at the Gagosian Gallery in New York, 2015. Koons said that the images he’d used were, “works that I enjoy; my cultural DNA”. He pointed out that many of the artists referred to in the collection had influenced one another – “Monet is always referencing Rubens, Manet is referencing Raphael, everybody enjoyed Titian.”

Check out the video below, and get your hands on one of the new bags at LV’s Bond Street store.