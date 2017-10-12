Gucci is going fur free from Spring 2018

In a major, industry-shaking move, Gucci has announced it will no longer use fur, starting from Spring 2018.

The announcement of the new fur-free policy was made at the Kering Talk at the London College of Fashion, detailing that the Italian fashion house had signed up for the Fur Free Alliance, an organisation dedicated to ending the killing of animals for fur. Gucci joins other labels like Armani, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Stella McCartney and Ralph Lauren which have all banned fur.

Gucci’s president and CEO Marco Bizzari said in a statement to the Humane Society of the United States: “Being socially responsible is one of Gucci’s core values, and we will continue to strive to do better for the environment and animals. (Gucci) hopes it will help inspire innovation and raise awareness, changing the luxury fashion industry for the better.”

Bizzari told Vogue: “We’ve been talking about it, Alessandro (Michele) and I, for a few months. Technology is now available that means you don't need to use fur. The alternatives are luxurious. There is just no need.”

Gucci will enforce a ban on coyote, mink, fox, raccoon, karakul, rabbit, and other species bred or caught for the purpose of fur. They will be replaced by new technology-produced fabrics, wool and faux fur.

“I don’t think it’s still modern and that’s the reason why we decided not to do that. It’s a little bit outdated,” Bizzari told Business of Fashion. “Creativity can jump in many different directions instead of using furs.”

It’s a part of a wider move to make the fashion house more sustainable: Bizzari confirmed at the Ketering talk that Gucci would also be donating to Unicef’s Girls Empowerment Initiative to support teenage education and healthcare, as BOF reports.

At London Fashion Week last month, anti-fur and animal rights protesters targeted Burberry, Gareth Pugh and Versus Versace shows.

Bizzari told the talk’s host Livia Firth that he hopes the change will encourage other brands to go fur free: “Gucci is so visible, so well-known,” he asserted. “We need to use that in a positive way.”