Riccardo Tisci on creating a mythical sports team for Nike

The designer partners with the brand once again, mixing sport, street and luxury for his ‘Minotaurs’ basketball team

Text Anna Cafolla

For his latest collaboration with NikeLab, Riccardo Tisci has created a fictional basketball team, the Victorious Minotaurs: powerful, elegant creatures that lead his NBA collection’s vision. The Italian designer, formally of Givenchy and loved by hip-hop obsessives, basketball stars and high-end fashion darlings alike, this week revealed the lifestyle pieces: four for men, three for women and a host of accessories, including his fresh take on the Air Force 1 shoe. The collection includes a bomber, an Oxford shirt and track pants, all emblazoned with Tisci’s reinvention of the logo to include his own initials and an homage to the NBA. “It was an emotional point for me,” Tisci explained this summer in Los Angeles, where we got a preview of his latest collection. “I used to be a basketball player when I was young, and I’m in love with the culture. Everyone knows I’m intrigued with basketball’s place in fashion.” It’s not been hard to miss – he even constructed a court for a fashion show, and had a bunch of models play the sport in a campaign.

Born into what he describes as a “simple family” in Taranto, Italy, Tisci was playing basketball from age seven – it was his escape, his play, his little slice of the American dream thousands of miles away. From a young age, he looked to Nike as an expansive, perfect platform that merged style and sport. “Knowing the NBA so well visually, I knew with Nike we could do something strong and untouchable for the game. I wanted this collection to reflect how pure, clean and classic it is, while making something for a young generation looking to the future,” he adds.