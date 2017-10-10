Pin It
Watch Princess Nokia sing George Michael karaoke

In a new film for MadeMe Shot by Orian Barki

Emma Hope Allwood
Princess Nokia for MadeMe AW17
Princess Nokia for MadeMe AW17
Princess Nokia for MadeMe AW17
Princess Nokia for MadeMe AW17
Princess Nokia for MadeMe AW17
Princess Nokia for MadeMe AW17
Princess Nokia for MadeMe AW17

Last week, we debuted the latest campaign from NY-based women’s streetwear label MadeMe. Featuring rebellious rapper and Bronx native Princess Nokia (real name Destiny Frasqueri) grinning through bloody teeth and hanging out in a graveyard, the images were the work of photographer Mayan Toledano. As for the AW17 collection worn by the musician, it was all puffa jackets, baby tees and pleated kilts – channelling 90s role models of style and substance like Aaliyah, Missy Elliott, and Kathleen Hanna.

Now, we can exclusively drop the collection’s accompanying short film. Shot by Orian Barki – who filmed Nokia for a 2016 documentary film for The Fader called Destiny – the one-minute short sees the rapper sing karaoke (“I’m Never Gonna Dance Again”!!!), hang out in a multi-mirrored hotel room, and eat a lollypop in a heart-shaped tub. Into it.

Watch the film below, visit MadeMe’s site here and follow the brand on Instagram @mademe_nyc.

