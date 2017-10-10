Watch Princess Nokia sing George Michael karaoke

Last week, we debuted the latest campaign from NY-based women’s streetwear label MadeMe. Featuring rebellious rapper and Bronx native Princess Nokia (real name Destiny Frasqueri) grinning through bloody teeth and hanging out in a graveyard, the images were the work of photographer Mayan Toledano. As for the AW17 collection worn by the musician, it was all puffa jackets, baby tees and pleated kilts – channelling 90s role models of style and substance like Aaliyah, Missy Elliott, and Kathleen Hanna.

Now, we can exclusively drop the collection’s accompanying short film. Shot by Orian Barki – who filmed Nokia for a 2016 documentary film for The Fader called Destiny – the one-minute short sees the rapper sing karaoke (“I’m Never Gonna Dance Again”!!!), hang out in a multi-mirrored hotel room, and eat a lollypop in a heart-shaped tub. Into it.

Watch the film below, visit MadeMe’s site here and follow the brand on Instagram @mademe_nyc.