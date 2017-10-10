Donna Karan suggests Harvey Weinstein accusers ‘ask for it’

Designer Donna Karan has come to the defence of Harvey Weinstein, the film producer accused of harassment by multiple women. Offering a bizarre, disturbing excuse for Weinstein, Karan has suggested that what women choose to wear and act like is to blame for alleged abuse by a powerful man.

Weinstein has been fired from the board of his own company after a New York Times investigation reported the details of his alleged behaviour to women across the years, including Ashley Judd and Romola Garai. The allegations of horrifying sexual misconduct stretch across three decades.

Rose McGowan has spoken powerfully about her own experience as a film industry abuse survivor; the director and actor reached a settlement with Weinstein and has in the past spoken about a studio head that raped her. McGowan told the Hollywood Reporter: “Men in Hollywood need to change ASAP. Hollywood's power is dying because society has changed and grown, and yet Hollywood male behaviour has not.”

And while actors and industry people have come out to condemn Weinstein, from Meryl Streep to George Clooney, Karan has outlined her differing opinion in a red carpet interview with the Daily Mail, describing her friend as “wonderful”.

“It's not Harvey Weinstein, you look at everything all over the world today and what (women) are asking by just presenting themselves the way they do,” Karan said at the CinéFashion film awards in Los Angeles. “I think (Weinstein) is being looked at right now as a symbol and not necessarily as him.”