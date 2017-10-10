Supreme gives Brooklyn box logo shirt profits to Puerto Rico

Celebrities and normal citizens have been doing more than the actual president of the United States to help Puerto Rico through a major crisis. Now, Supreme is doing its bit, helping hypebeasts across the world contribute to relief.

The label’s Brooklyn box logo t-shirt was meant to only be for sale at its new Williamsburg, New York store location, but a number were posted on its website. Priced at $54, all proceeds from the shirt sales will be given to United for Puerto Rico.

The initiative, created by the first lady of Puerto Rico Beatriz Rosselló, is described on its website as a project that is “providing aid and support to those affected in Puerto Rico by the passage of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane María. 100 per cent of the proceeds will go to helping the victims affected by these natural disasters in Puerto Rico.”

Meanwhile the Trump administration most recently announced it will not extend the waiver of the Jones Act for Puerto Rico. The law imposes huge shipping costs on the U.S island – waiving the act meant Puerto Rico was able to import supplies much more quickly in the wake of the Hurricane. That waiver expired on Sunday (October 8).

Prominent figures like Cardi B, Rihanna, JAY-Z and Pitbull are among many that have donated and offered aid.

Back in 2011, Supreme dropped a boxo logo shirt with a red rising sun printed with the slogan “Japan Earthquake Relief, March 2011, United We Stand”, and all proceeds went to the Japanese Red Cross Society following the major tsunami and earthquake.

39 people have died during the crisis, and almost half of the population don’t have access to clean drinking water.