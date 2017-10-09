Yu Fujiwaraâ€™s latest street shots from Paris Fashion Week

And just like that, it was all over. Last week, theÂ Louis Vuitton show closed out theÂ SS18 womenswear season, with a small army of journalists, PRs, hair stylists, photographers, make-up artists, and many more heading home as fast as they could possibly manage (your humbleÂ narrator was on the Eurostar, enjoying a small bottle of RosÃ© with a straw and a tube of Pringles.) Anyway, the preceding eight days saw the cityâ€™s streets taken over with people, as guests, PRs, photographers and hopefulsÂ rubbed shoulders outside the shows.

One of those photographers was Yu Fujiwara, who has been shooting for Dazed since AW16 menswear. With his two film cameras slung across his chest, FujiwaraÂ stands apart for his more objective portrayal ofÂ the maelstrom of fashion week â€“ heâ€™s more interested in people than what they are wearing. Always shooting at one step removed, his photographs provide a documentaryÂ look at the crowds and chaos â€“ in these latest shots, two street style stars pose for an army of photographers in front of the Eiffel Tower, a woman arrives at a show with the eyes of hundreds trained in her direction, and a trio of men watch an influencer march by with curious bemusement.Â

Check out the gallery above, and for more of his work visit @8and2.