Model gets rape threats after advert shows her unshaved legs

Swedish model Arvida Byström has faced online abuse since the advert aired in late September
Photographer, digital artist and model Arvida Byström stars in the latest Adidas Originals campaign.
In it, her legs, brushed with the faintest of brown hairs, are shown to the camera for a few seconds, while Byström addresses the camera, saying: “I think femininity is usually created from our culture. So I think everybody can do feminine things, can be feminine. And I think in today's society, we're very scared of that.”
And it's just this 15 second clip, according to Byström, that has led to a barrage of rape threats levelled at her.
In an Instagram post she wrote: “Me being such an abled, white, cis body with its only nonconforming feature being a lil leg hair. Literally I’ve been getting rape threats in my DM inbox. I can’t even begin to imagine what it’s like to not possess all these privileges and try to exist in the world. Sending love and try to remember that not everybody has the same experiences being a person.”
Twenty-six-year-old Byström has never been afraid of ruffling feathers when it comes to women's body image.
Earlier this year she released a book with artist Molly Soda, Pics or It Didn't Happen: Images Banned From Instagram, full of images that violated Instagram's platform’s Community Guidelines – including Rupi Kaur's famous period blood image, and photographs from Petra Collins and Harley Weir.
A range of the banned images, including @c.har.lee by Lee Phillips (below), also tackled body hair.
The pair wanted to show the hypocrisy surrounding how women's bodies are policed and sexualised, with Soda telling Dazed that “As women, we grow up learning to be critical of our own bodies, as well as other women’s bodies – there is a great sense of shame embedded into all of it. There is a great fear that surrounds the female body – a nude photograph immediately becomes pornographic even if that is not the intent.”
Watch Byström in the advert below: