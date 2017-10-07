Model gets rape threats after advert shows her unshaved legs

Photographer, digital artist and model Arvida Byström stars in the latest Adidas Originals campaign.

In it, her legs, brushed with the faintest of brown hairs, are shown to the camera for a few seconds, while Byström addresses the camera, saying: “I think femininity is usually created from our culture. So I think everybody can do feminine things, can be feminine. And I think in today's society, we're very scared of that.”

And it's just this 15 second clip, according to Byström, that has led to a barrage of rape threats levelled at her.

In an Instagram post she wrote: “Me being such an abled, white, cis body with its only nonconforming feature being a lil leg hair. Literally I’ve been getting rape threats in my DM inbox. I can’t even begin to imagine what it’s like to not possess all these privileges and try to exist in the world. Sending love and try to remember that not everybody has the same experiences being a person.”