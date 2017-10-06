Balmain and Victoria’s Secret are collaborating

Victoria’s Secret has announced a collaboration with Balmain via its Instagram yesterday, to be released on the runway of its 2017 show in Shanghai this November. Yesterday the French fashion house posted a teaser trailer featuring what we can only guess are the designs, but the video is so obscured by studs and sparkles it’s anyone’s guess.

The brands have many things in common: a global platform, tendencies for extravagance – VS in particular is famed for its Fantasy Bras which are literally worth more than houses – and the same taste in models. From Lily Donaldson to Lily Aldridge, the Hadids and a Jenner, they have all recruited a posse of glossies and given them a nickname – the Balmain Army and the Victoria’s Secret Angels. We should also mention nearly all of them have had a stint in Taylor Swift’s now apparently disbanded girl squad... illuminati much?

Balmain has already collaborated on capsule collections with several household names, including H&M and L’Oréal – thus providing the glitterati with maximal gym gear, luxe lipstick and affordable red-carpet-ready outfits. However, this will be creative director Olivier Rousteing’s first foray into lingerie, meaning his army will finally have something to wear under their armour.