Princess Nokia gets bloody in MadeMe’s new campaign

We love MadeMe. Over the last few years, the girls to the front brand founded by Erin Magee has made a name for its fun and feisty take on streetwear, as well as a collab with X-girl, the label founded by Kim Gordon. In fact, I’m literally wearing an X-girl MadeMe beret right now, and let me tell you, I look amazing.

Previous faces have included Coco Gordon Moore and Lourdes Leon, but for its latest collection, MadeMe has once more enlisted New Yorker Princess Nokia. Born Destiny Frasqueri, the rapper and activist has had her own supersonic rise since first appearing in the pages of Dazed in 2014 – practicing magic and empowerment with her feminist collective Smart Girl Club, landing on our best tracks of 2016 list with “Tomboy”, and making and dropping expanded mixtape 1992 Deluxe last month.

In these new images, shot by the also brilliant Mayan Toledano, Nokia can be seen hanging out in a graveyard, smiling through bloodied teeth and aiming her fingers straight at the lens. A girl is a gun, as the 1971 film says.

The AW17 collection clashes the attitude (and puffa jackets) of Missy Elliott and Aaliyah with the baby tees and kilt skirts of Kathleen Hanna, creating a no-fucks-given tough girl cocktail that’s the perfect blend of 90s nostalgia and clothes we want to own right now.

Check out the full series in the gallery above, and stay tuned for an exclusive video featuring Nokia.