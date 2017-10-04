An IRL couple get close in the new J Brand campaign

Fashion campaigns often feature boy/girl pairings, but it’s less common the models are actually, you know, a pair. Not so in J Brand’s pre-spring 2018 campaign, shot by Magnus Unnar and styled by Karla Welch.

The collection is shown on model Jacquelyn Jablonski (who Unnar previously shot for Dazed in 2010) and her architect and interior designer boyfriend Brett Robinson. The two are friends of Unnar’s, and often work with him – which comes across in the shoot’s high spirits. “When you shoot people you know, they’re always more relaxed,” explained the photographer. “When they are a couple too, that makes it so much easier – you just get them to play off each other and have fun. It was really fun to shoot them together.”

Unlike some, Unnar likes to plan as little as possible pre-shoot. “It needs to be free and organic to make magic. You don’t know what is going to happen sometimes – it’s a great surprise.”

Reflecting this, the campaign sees the couple getting close in the brand’s various denim pieces, showing them snogging, popping bottles and jumping around. Together they wear three J Brand denim icons – classic, fashion, and evening.

As for what is next for Unnar, he is working on some projects outside of fashion, shooting in his native Iceland. Stay tuned.

Head to the gallery above for all the images from the campaign