The man behind the world’s biggest fashion shows

Fashion month is officially over today, leaving thousands of exulted and exhausted industry insiders in its wake. But of all these worn-out souls it’s hard to imagine that many are more tired than Alexandre de Betak, the inimitable runway show producer, who has now pulled off over a thousand catwalk spectacles in his almost 30-year career, and shows no signs of slowing down. Indeed, when we speak to him amid the frenzy of Paris Fashion Week – bearing in mind that he’s been working non-stop since New York – he sounds remarkably sprightly and unnecessarily apologetic. “Sorry it’s taken you a while to get hold of me,” he laughs. “It’s been a bit of a crazy time.” His new book, Betak: Fashion Show Revolution, is set to launch at colette that same night, alongside a special merch capsule collaboration with the soon-to-close retailer, dubbed “fashion show tools and survival gear” and spanning everything from headphones and a Fuji Instax camera to socks. One might think that adding another big event to an already overflowing schedule might be off-putting, but de Betak is a man who excels at multi-tasking; he is also a furniture designer and art director, among other things, while his feted company, Bureau Betak – which he founded in Paris in 1990 – produces around 80 to 100 fashion shows a year.

The book, published by Phaidon, serves as a visually stunning showcase of some of de Betak’s most memorable runway moments from across the decades, revealing his immeasurable impact on shaping the fashion show as we now know it: an art form all of its own. The New York Times once described de Betak as “the Fellini of fashion and the Cecil B. DeMille of the runways” and indeed the parallels between his practice and that of cinema’s most innovative auteurs are many; a fact highlighted by the book’s four chapters, divided according to location, set, lighting and performance – the key components of the producer’s oeuvre. But unlike a filmmaker, de Betak’s job entails not only the realisation of his own distinct vision, but that of the house and/or designer with whom he is working, taking into account both the themes of their current collection and the ongoing narrative of the brand at large.

“My duty (is) to create a means of expression that will help translate the creations of the fashion designers: to make them be understood and memorised in a moving manner, not just intellectually or conceptually, but also emotionally,” he writes in the book’s accompanying text. “In order to do that, I need to design a language, I need to design a visual identity, and to carry (them) throughout the seasons to come so that you talk about the present but you also talk about the history of the designer or of one brand.” This holistic approach has led to countless long-term collaborations, from shows for Hussein Chalayan and Alexander Wang to his ongoing work with Dior, and his anticipated yearly Victoria’s Secret extravaganza.

What is perhaps most impressive to note while flicking through Betak: Fashion Show Revolution is de Betak’s ceaseless versatility: for instance, his ability to embrace all-out maximalism (think: his 59-foot mountain of blue delphiniums in the Louvre’s courtyard for Raf Simons’ final Dior show) as readily as refined austerity, à la his “minimal and androgynous non-sets” for Helmut Lang’s 1990s shows. Similarly, he is just as at ease constructing “an abandoned, once-decadent early-20th-century garden” in a Paris polo club, as he did for Galliano’s Dior Couture AW05 collection, as he is conjuring a vast scaffolded structure on a concrete pier in Monaco, as per Simons’ show for Dior Cruise 2014. The connecting thread between all de Betak’s projects, aside from his expansive imagination and originality, is his pristine attention to detail. “I was always a perfectionist and a control freak right from the very beginning,” he says with a chuckle. “I seek to use every single detail to convey a set message, and that’s really what makes a show in the end.”

Here, in celebration of the book’s launch, we sit down with the pioneer to talk fashion’s past, present and future, as well as his favourite shows to date.