Chanel builds a giant waterfall – and more from SS18

Karl Lagerfeld goes transparent for the latest collection at PFW

The final day of PFW is here, which means one thing – the latest awe-inspiring Chanel show. For SS18, King Karl transformed the Grand Palais once again. Was it a lagoon? Was it a jungle? Who knows. What we do know is that it was impressive. Here are the highlights from the show. THE SET It goes without saying that the Chanel sets are #beyond. This season, guests sat facing a 40ft faux rock face with water cascading down its face and splashing into the pool below. Yes, we did get wet – sadly there were no free ponchos though, but we did score some perfume.

CHANEL DOES SAFARI WEAR Led by Kaia Gerber, models strutted out to the sound of Björk in what began as the Chanel take on safari gear – if you count a plastic mini skirt as jungle appropriate. There were boucle jackets which had mossy threads coming off them and transparent plastic safari hats. This collection has it all – swimwear, blindingly sparkling jewellery (one pair of earrings with bling cascading from the CC logo was particularly notable.) A huge, huge collection as always, the 90 looks also featured ethereal chiffon gowns and of course tweed power suits – this time covered in transparent macs.

IT WAS PLASTIC FANTASTIC See-through rain macs and hoods, bags, gloves – nothing was spared the plastic treatment. The models even wore ponytails threaded through perspex tubes. As for those thigh high boots, they were in see-through PVC, with the classic fabric Chanel toecap and heel, and also available in a knee-high version. Prepare to see them everywhere.

HUDSON KROENIG WAS REALLY INTO IT Karl’s godson wore a shiny plastic baseball cap and tweed suit, and could barely stop himself from looking at the splashing water around him. He came out with the man himself at the end, closing the show with a wave.

THE CHANEL MONOGRAM WAS OBVIOUSLY THERE Remember when Chanel did big logos back in the early to mid-00s? Branding got super-sized here, with the house name stamped across handbags and bracelets. The iconic logo this time was reimagined in white and grey, printed on coats and bags – an updated version of logomania. Also notable: the see-through accessories completed with bejewelled CC’s that hung down from them. You might want to be careful with what you pack in the transparent bag though...