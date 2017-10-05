Taken from the autumn/winter issue of Dazed. You can buy a copy of our latest issue here.

For an editorial in the autumn/winter issue of Dazed, photographer Brett Lloyd and stylist Tom Guiness spent three days in the serene fishing village of Tisvilde, 40 miles north of Copenhagen. The pair stayed with Danish artist Tal R and his famly — Tal’s wife Emma, his youngling Abel, son Yunus and daughter Dora — as they wandered the town’s silk coastlines and encirling woods.

Premiered here, Dream Remembered is a short film captured during his time with the family. It explores Tal’s playful and paternal shades — lost in moments of perfection with the people closest to him — as well as the spiritual and alchemistic bond of a nuclear family. “Tal’s art is incredibly playful and has a naivety — I was interested to see how this translates into the domestic family life,” Lloyd observes.