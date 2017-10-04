You can now go and get a tattoo at colette

Earlier this year, concept store colette sadly announced it was closing its doors for good on December 20. As the only store Karl Lagerfeld would be caught dead in, this was a shocking blow to fashion lovers and shoppers around the world.

Before we say goodbye to the boutique, it will be collaborating with a group if its designer faves on takeovers in the store. The latest designer to do so is Thom Browne, who has created an installation and clothing line – right after making his Paris womenswear debut with a totally fantastical show yesterday. “I’m honored to be a part of colette’s history – we will all miss colette,” Browne says fondly of the shop and its founder Sarah Andelman, who he first worked over a decade ago. The store was among the first to stock Browne’s designs. “Sarah has always been so supportive in providing both a creative and commercial point of view. She is a merchant with a singular, steadfast vision.”

Thom Browne is known for its often shrunken silhouette and sharp tailoring, with an emphasis on suits that feel less arrogant than its preppy American peers. “Thom’s vision for menswear was crystal clear,” Andelman muses. “Each of his fashion shows has offered the most impressive experience, confirming Thom not only as a fashion designer but a real artist” – a statement supported by his most recent capsule collection, featuring dog print suits, surf and skateboards and pyjamas.

The collection will be displayed alongside a tattoo parlour on the second floor and though it will only last a month, is part of an initiative that will see six brands take over the space and is colette’s way of going out with a bang. Demna Gvasalia has already had a go, and his Balenciaga-branded merch – including lighters, mugs and neck rests – sold out quicker than Beyoncé tickets. We look forward to Chanel and Saint Laurent’s contributions later this year.

The capsule collection will be available on the second floor of colette until October 28.