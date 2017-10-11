Clashing flower power with PVC, Joseph AW17 explores uniform

It was 1972 whenÂ JosephÂ went from being a store stocking the most exciting designers of the day to launching its ownÂ in-house label. Since then, it has been making a case forÂ chic, minimal clothing â€“ and has presentedÂ during London Fashion Week for the last three years.

For AW17, creative director Louise Trotter â€“ who has gone from strength to strength since taking charge at the label in 2009 â€“ focussed on deconstructing classic tropes of masculine and feminine uniform, amplifying their oddities and clichÃ©s. From city boys to military men, nostalgic English tapestries, soft woollens and delicately embroidered flowers clash with pieces made from hi-shine plastic and PVC â€“ the collection explored the different sides and depths of the roles we play.

In a shoot by Thurstan ReddingÂ and styled by Another Manâ€™s fashion editorÂ Peghah Maleknejad, the pair capture the power and poise ofÂ the AW17 collection. Starring British-Indian model on the riseÂ Kiran Kandola, the shots explore the multiple and mixed ideas upon which the womenswear collection is based.Â

Head to the gallery above for all the images from the shoot.Â