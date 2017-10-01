So, Balenciaga just put platform Crocs on the runway

Remember Crocs? Of course you do, itâ€™s impossible to forget the shoe equivalent of Marmite. And while you might be quick to question who loves Crocs, the answer is simple: your dad and, apparently, the fashion industry.

You might remember the shoe making its runway debut at Christopher Kaneâ€™sÂ SS17 show, and then returning again a few months ago with a newÂ limited editionÂ collection. Now,Â BalenciagaÂ too has put its own version of the foam footwear on the runway today at its SS18 show.

Unfortunately Balenciagaâ€™s reimagining of the divisive shoe doesnâ€™t come with crystal embellishments, but instead, flower, star and avocado charms â€“ as well as the Balenciaga logo. They also have the added benefit of being a platform. You know, for when you have to do the gardening at 10pm and then hit the club at 11pm.

If itâ€™s not quite for you though, there were also the staple sock/shoe/trouser hybrid printed with dollar bills and stock photo sunsets also appearing in the collection. As for the clothing, it seemed to be a step away from the sophisticated woman of last season and went in more of a punk direction. Thatâ€™s what the tartan prints, spiked shoes and leather gave us anyway.Â

If youâ€™re desperate to get your hands on a pair of the Parisian houseâ€™s crocs, youâ€™ll sadly have to wait until they hit stores next year but there will be plenty of outraged Daily Mail articles over them between now and then to pass the time.Â