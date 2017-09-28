According to this sock, Yeezy Season 6 is still happening

Cast your minds back to NYFW. While it may feel like ages ago, you might still be feeling let down by it. To clarify, the disappointment was not to do with any of the great shows that took place there, but instead, one that was missing. Originally, Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 6 collection was set to take place on September 13 but at the last minute was cancelled – with rumours saying the collection wasn’t ready in time.

While fans of the rapper’s label were no doubt pulling out their hair at the news, there was a glimmer of hope – reports that the show would still be taking place but not in New York. As London and Milan passed with no sign of any Calabasas-inspired clothing, it seemed like this was nothing more than a rumour – until today.

Posted on Instagram account @thebusinessfashion (not to be confused with the Business of Fashion) was a tan sock, emblazoned with “Season 6”. In typical Yeezy style, there is next-to-nothing known about when or where the show will take place. With the Paris shows continuing until next Tuesday, it’s likely you won’t have long to wait to see it. We’ll keep you posted...