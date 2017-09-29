ASH goes graphic for new artist footwear collab

If you aren’t familiar with ASH, it’s the brainchild of French footwear designer Patrick Ithier and Italian entrepreneur Leonello Calvani known for its bold styles. In addition to its recently released AW17 collection, the footwear brand has collaborated with graphic artist Filip Pagowski on a one-off capsule. The special edition collection sees Pagowski’s bright, biomorphic designs drawn across tote bags, socks, pouches and, of course, three of ASH’s staple sneakers.

Known for his bold, simple and humorous illustrations – which can be seen anywhere from the New York Times to the cover of Drake’s latest album Views – Filip Pagowski was the perfect partner for ASH’s next collaboration. “I wanted it to be visually interesting, but also surprising, so I developed an artistic look with colours and graphics,” he said.

It all started with Pagowski choosing his three favourite sneaker styles for men and women, then using them as a canvas for his artwork. The result was a series of graphic lines in red, dotted with black, across the whole sneaker, in a pattern entitled ‘Tweed’, and the more playful design ‘Flame’, which sees flaming-wings extending out, across the designs.

Available exclusively online now, the meeting of these two partners is designed to fit in with your wardrobe, not to overpower it. “It really depends on how you style them,” Pagowski continues. “I wanted to create something that would give room for styling and individuality so that people can play around and have fun.”

View the collection in a series of GIFs by Daisy Walker and styled by Pegah Maleknejad, in the gallery above.