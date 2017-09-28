How Saint Laurentâ€™s archives were revisited on the runway

On Tuesday night, under the glittering lights of the Eiffel Tower, Anthony VaccarelloÂ staged his best show for Saint LaurentÂ yet. On every seat was a tribute to co-founder Pierre BergÃ©, who passed awayÂ this month age 86, and the massive collection also contained looks which Vaccarello said acted as an homage to the couture house history of the brand.Â

From the super-sheer tights covering endlessly long legs (hi Kaia Gerber!) to the colour scheme, accessories and even the hemlines, Vaccarello paid tribute to the founding designer through his own distinctive, high voltage, after-dark lens. The result?Â A show that would persuade even the toughest critics that heâ€™s more than capable of translating Saint Laurentâ€™s legacy for todayâ€™s women.Â

