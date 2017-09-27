Margiela made a neck pillow – and other news from SS18

This season at Maison Margiela, John Galliano continued where he left off in July’s Artisanal collection, exploring the idea of new glamour. For this, he mined those unconscious moments of dressing – like wrapping a towel around your head or making your way through an airport clutching a travel pillow. Here's what went down.

THE SHOW STARTED WITH AIRPORT NOISES

The all white venue in the Grand Palais was filled with a familiar, if uncanny sound – the noise of airport announcements. They declared imaginary gates for fantasy flights and hinted toward the collection’s travel inspiration.

THE COLLECTION WAS ALL ABOUT DECONSTRUCTION

Ok, no surprises there. The reference points came mostly from leisure pursuits: riding, shooting, hunting – but these familiarities were stripped and deconstructed. A red hunting jacket transformed into a bustier and was worn over a trench coat, while tweedy jackets and plain t-shirts were dissected to just their skeletons, and accented with feathers.