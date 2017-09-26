Get a chance to attend Clare Waight Keller’s Givenchy debut

We already know that fashion is obsessed with cats. Karl Lagerfeld’s Choupette boasts 104,000 followers on Instagram, Grace Coddington’s litter of kittens inspired a whole book. Not to mention the cat motifs we have seen on the runway at Marc Jacobs, Loewe and Gucci – and now it’s Givenchy’s turn.

The Parisian house has released posters across Paris, Milan and London, each featuring our feline friends and advertising an online lottery offering three lucky applicants the chance to win an invitation to Givenchy’s SS18 show – a recipe for a catfight if you ask us (sorry, not sorry). The flyers follow a teaser campaign of Givenchy’s upcoming collection featuring fashion’s coolest accessory, the cat, and were designed to celebrate the Parisian house’s first female creative director, Clare Waight Keller, and her debut fashion show for the brand.

According to the teaser’s release, Waight Keller took inspiration in the Givenchy archive while researching for her debut and finding “silk prints from 1953 featuring a photo-realistic feline with orange eyes.” More than just real cats though, she said “I love the idea of a woman with a feline air.” Let’s hope this shared passion between her and founder Hubert de Givenchy spills over into the show. Yes, we are talking cats on the catwalk.