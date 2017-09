Taken from the autumn/winter issue of Dazed. You can buy a copy of our latest issue here.

Ahead of the Givenchy show at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday – the first with Clare Waight Keller at the helm as artistic director – provocateur-in-chief Nobuyoshi Araki has taken a dive into the deep, red sea for the autumn/winter issue of Dazed.

Celebrating the legacy of Waight Keller's predecessor Riccardo Tisci, Araki captures Nana Komatsu (an actress, recently seen in Martin Scorcese’s Silence) and Emma (a model, who goes without a surname) in the Parisian house’s AW17 collection, which takes the iconic silhouettes from Tisci’s trailblazing 12-year tenure and reimagines them entirely in Givenchy red. It’s the ideas of the Parisian house’s old master, spotlighted by the Japanese photographer’s brand new muses.