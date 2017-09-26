Pin It
Red Velvet by Nobuyoshi Araki
All clothes and accessories Givenchy AW17Photography Nobuyoshi Araki, styling Robbie Spencer

Nobuyoshi Araki sees red ahead of Givenchy's PFW show

With all eyes on Givenchyâ€™s Sunday show at Paris Fashion Week, the Japanese photographer spotlights two of his Tokyo muses for AW17

Ahead of the GivenchyÂ show at Paris Fashion WeekÂ on Sunday â€“ the first withÂ Clare Waight KellerÂ at the helm as artistic directorÂ â€“ provocateur-in-chiefÂ Nobuyoshi ArakiÂ has taken a diveÂ into the deep, red sea for the autumn/winter issue of Dazed.

Celebrating the legacy of Waight Keller's predecessor Riccardo Tisci, Araki capturesÂ Nana KomatsuÂ (an actress,Â recently seen in Martin Scorceseâ€™s Silence)Â and EmmaÂ (a model, who goes without a surname) in the Parisian houseâ€™s AW17 collection, which takesÂ the iconic silhouettes from Tisciâ€™s trailblazing 12-year tenure and reimagines them entirely in Givenchy red. Itâ€™s the ideasÂ of the Parisian houseâ€™sÂ old master, spotlighted by the Japanese photographerâ€™s brand new muses.Â 

