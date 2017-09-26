Taken from the autumn/winterÂ issue of Dazed.Â You can buy a copy of our latest issueÂ here.Â

Ahead of the GivenchyÂ show at Paris Fashion WeekÂ on Sunday â€“ the first withÂ Clare Waight KellerÂ at the helm as artistic directorÂ â€“ provocateur-in-chiefÂ Nobuyoshi ArakiÂ has taken a diveÂ into the deep, red sea for the autumn/winter issue of Dazed.

Celebrating the legacy of Waight Keller's predecessor Riccardo Tisci, Araki capturesÂ Nana KomatsuÂ (an actress,Â recently seen in Martin Scorceseâ€™s Silence)Â and EmmaÂ (a model, who goes without a surname) in the Parisian houseâ€™s AW17 collection, which takesÂ the iconic silhouettes from Tisciâ€™s trailblazing 12-year tenure and reimagines them entirely in Givenchy red. Itâ€™s the ideasÂ of the Parisian houseâ€™sÂ old master, spotlighted by the Japanese photographerâ€™s brand new muses.Â