Watch Kelela, Shayne Oliver & Dev Hynes BTS at Telfar SS18

NYFW might be over but there are some moments that have us still thinking back to the shows that took place there – especially those that chose to ditch the traditional fashion format and present in their own way. Telfar is one of those brands, making the decision to present its SS18 collection over a private dinner, rather than on the runway.

The seated presentation – that took place on the Hotel Americano rooftop – may have seemed like a regular dinner to attendees but as they began to eat, familiar faces dressed in the new SS18 collection including Kelela, Shayne Oliver and Dev Hynes (AKA Blood Orange) joined the table and introduced themselves to the guests.

The collection itself explored the idea of unisex clothing – something designer Telfar Clemens has been putting out for years. Looking over the archive as a whole, the looks included something for everyone with hoodies elongated to become dresses and tank tops feminised, worn off-the-shoulder.

All of the looks were completed with a pair of Converse – a partnership that Clemens was keen to make happen because of what he thinks the brand represents. “It’s a very American idea of fashion,” he said. “This is a weird time to claim that but maybe it’s the perfect time? To say this is American.”

To get a look at the behind-the-scenes action at the dinner party slash presentation, the New York label has shared exclusive images and a short film shot by Finn Mactaggart so you can feel just like you had a seat at the table.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video below and exclusive images from the presentation shot by June Canedo above.