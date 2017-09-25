Yu Fujiwara snaps London Fashion Week

With the end of NYFW, documentary photographer Yu Fujiwara moved on to London for the European leg of the fashion week circuit. In addition to the usual suspects of bloggers and blaggers all keen to be photographed, the SS18 shows also featured an angry mob of anti-fur protestors who showed up outside both the Gareth Pugh film screening and Burberry show. That didn’t stop Fujiwara turning his lens to the alternative side of London’s streets and capturing the action that you might have missed among the peacocking. The latest collection of images feature appearances from models Karly Loyce and Jess P-W and Dazed 100 star Rina Sawayama – as well as some unassuming businessmen caught in the action.

View the full series in the gallery above.