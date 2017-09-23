Dilara Findikoglu’s LFW show labelled a ‘satanic orgy’

We were enamoured with Dilara Findikoglu's first ever London Fashion Week presentation, a red-hot show which took place in the belly of a Catholic church in Holborn, east London. It was packed with satanic and occult references, and featured goth queen and tattoo artist Grace Neutral, rapper Brooke Candy andd RuPaul’s Drag Race season seven winner, Violet Chachki.

However, not everyone was best pleased with the 26-year-old Turkish designer's choice of location, with some of her themes standing in direct opposition to the Catholic church, which has naturally been opposed to satanic symbols for centuries. Alex Jones, a ridiculous far-right wing radio host even chimed in from America to label the show a “satanic orgy”.

In a wild-eyed, frothy-mouthed rant, he said: “Now they have fashion shows with peopld dressed up as you'd dress up for a satanic orgy... Their ultimate fun is to do it in a church. This itself is an act of satanism, to carry out a satanic ritual in a church. The only thing better is to kill a child.”

Well, wow. That's a bit of a leap, innit?

However, it's been reported that the church themselves were unhappy with the nature of the show, and have issued an apology for booking Findikoglu's catwalk debut. A spokesperson for the Diocese of London released a statement to Christian media organisation Premier which read: "The parish of St Andrew's has always supported London Fashion Week.

“We took this booking in good faith and were not aware of the content or design before the show took place.

“This was obviously a mistake, and the content of this show does not reflect the Christian faith of the Church.

“We will be looking at our booking processes going forward to ensure this does not happen again.”

Dazed has reached out to Dilara for comment. Watch Alex Jones' video, if you're prepared to put up with his nonsense, below: