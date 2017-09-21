Walking bouquets and My Little Pony: Moschino’s SS18 show

Jeremy Scott does flower power for the bloomin’ good collection

You can always count on Jeremy Scott to turn it up to eleven for his Moschino shows. With a giant flower display at the mouth of the runway, a small army of supermodels and a pounding soundtrack, this season was no exception. Here’s what went down. THERE WAS A BALLET SLIPPER FOR AN INVITE Albeit a tiny, child size one. Also, it was black rather than pale pink, which turned out to be a sign of what was to come...

KAIA GERBER OPENED We’re sensing a theme here. See: today’s Fendi show. We give it ten minutes before she’s on every cover.

THE SHOW STARTED WITH BIKER BALLERINAS Swan Lake at the leather bar? It was zips, safety pins and studs galore, plus tutu skirts and My Little Pony tees, which matched the season’s iPhone case. These ballerinas wore motorcycle boots and fishnet tights, and they probably smoke cigs out the back of the studio and can be found getting off with the lighting guy in the interval.

THEN IT BECAME FLOWER GIRLS Anna Cleveland, dramatic as always, walked in a dress shaped like a flower, throwing petals to the audience as she did so. Then came a procession of flower dresses – giant sculptural orchids, a patterned lily with stamens protruding from under an armpit, a goddamn skirt of 3D red roses with the stems sticking up towards Joan Smalls’ beautiful face. Just watch out for the thorns, girl.

ALSO, THIS The pièce de résistance: a totally OTT purple feather and butterfly dress worn by Vanessa Moody that looked like a giant pom pom. So, so extra, Jeremy. ALSO, Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber dressed like literal bouquets, bows and all – and not the kind you pick up at a petrol station.

Photography Antonio Giacometti