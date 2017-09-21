Fendi takes a vacay to the Caribbean for latest show

The womenswear shows have reached Milan, which means the first of two outings from King Karl. The first is, of course, Fendi, co-designed with Silvia Venturini Fendi and was inspired by a tropical getaway. Here’s what happened at the show.
KAIA GERBER OPENED
Says it all really. The supermodel sprog has been having a #major first season, walking at everything from Alexander Wang and Fenty x Puma to Burberry. She was followed by the Hadids, Adwoa Aboah, Kendall Jenner and Teddy Quinlivan. Sadly, Gerber’s supermodel mother wasn’t on the FROW to support but momager Kris Jenner made an appearance instead.
ITALIAN FUTURISM MEETS TROPICAL TRAVEL
Yes, you heard that right – that was the inspiration behind the collection. Monkey and banana bag charms appeared as well as fringed leafy green straps added to the getaway vibes, while the candy coloured set – complete with a giant Fendi “F’ at the head of the catwalk – had the colours of a far away sunset.
THE BEAUTY WAS TEEN GOTH
We're talking blue and green clip on fringes created by the legendary Sam McKnight and graphic slicks of eyeliner by the equally amazing Peter Philips. Emo fringes – the renaissance.
MONOGRAMS WERE A MAJOR FEATURE
FF furs, jackets and bags – the famous monogram is definitely back and here to stay. Check fabric was another major print that appeared on light organza shirts, trench coats and shaved into multicolour furs.