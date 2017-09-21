Fendi takes a vacay to the Caribbean for latest show

The womenswear shows have reached Milan, which means the first of two outings from King Karl. The first is, of course, Fendi, co-designed with Silvia Venturini Fendi and was inspired by a tropical getaway. Here’s what happened at the show.

KAIA GERBER OPENED

Says it all really. The supermodel sprog has been having a #major first season, walking at everything from Alexander Wang and Fenty x Puma to Burberry. She was followed by the Hadids, Adwoa Aboah, Kendall Jenner and Teddy Quinlivan. Sadly, Gerber’s supermodel mother wasn’t on the FROW to support but momager Kris Jenner made an appearance instead.