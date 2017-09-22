Vivienne Westwood’s five favourite books

“Reading Matters, it’s the most concentrated form of experience we have.” So says Vivienne Westwood, who has narrated contemporary experience through her designs for over five decades. Her work constantly puts forward different points of view and opportunities for dressing and expressing yourself through different characters, but in order to do these characters justice, Westwood has used reading to get outside of her own head and into the positions of others.

“Empathy: you put yourself in somebody else’s shoes,” she explains. “Each story is an individual’s vision of the world. You become that person as you read, get another person’s life as you go along, gain perspective on the world; you need your human roots: understand the past to understand the present and by comparison, you will make good decisions for a better world.”

Giving a talk this Sunday, 24th September, at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall (tickets available now!), Westwood is here to make a case for getting out of yourself and into reading in order to experience perspectives and world views beyond what you, alone, know.

“Your character is your bag of tools, use it to discover the world! You will always behave ‘in character’, and the secret is that by following your deep interests you will forget yourself and Get a Life. You get out what you put in.”

What stories does Westwood like to get lost in the most? We asked the designer to run down her five favourite books before her keynote speech on Sunday, and unsurprisingly, they all centre around the themes of class, political power, social revolution, and hard work.