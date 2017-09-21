Calling all young designers! ASOS wants you

Fashion is notoriously difficult to get into and sometimes even lots of hard work doesn’t pay off. To combat this, ASOS has brought back its Fashion Discovery prize for its second instalment and is looking for the most exciting new talent in fashion design. ASOS is searching for emerging UK brands with huge future potential, offering them the chance to take their brand to a global fashion audience.

So what if you win? Well, your collection will be available to ASOS customers around the world, bringing your brand to the wardrobes of millions of fashion fans everywhere. From design to production, retail, content, marketing, finance and sourcing, ASOS experts will offer one-on-one mentorship and expertise in order to grow your young fashion business through their global platform. Winners will also receive a £50,000 cash prize to support them across the 12-month scheme.

There will be a minimum of two winners selected by a panel of expert judges from inside the ASOS team, as well as external experts including esteemed fashion commentator and Dazed contributor Susie Lau, writer, author and trend forecaster Katie Baron, and Gemma Shiel, founder of Lazy Oaf – the brand “keeping it weird” for the last fifteen years. There will also be a ‘People’s Pick’ winner – voted for by the public from a selection of ten of the top candidates.

Last year’s winners – the latex clothing designer Hanger, and the latex lingerie designer Elissa Poppy – are on the brink of launching their first collection through the Discovery scheme this September. And this year, judges are looking for brands and designers with originality, personality, as well commercial and entrepreneurial flair to take the crown. Is that you? If so, entries for stage one of the prize are open now, until October 30, with the winner announced next May.

Find out more information on ASOS Fashion Discovery and how to apply here.