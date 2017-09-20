You can now get your hands on 90s Polo Ralph Lauren

Since hip-hop became a thing, its biggest names have been obsessed with Ralph Lauren. Among those who have name-dropped the all-American brand over the years are Kanye West, NasÂ and Wiz Khalifa. There are also superfans like New Yorkâ€™s Lo LifesÂ gang, who were so smitten with the 90s garms that they would shoplift them. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of its Polo brand, Ralph Lauren is bringing back its iconic Stadium line.

The iconic archive collection was unfortunately discontinued but is now back â€“ and better than ever. In addition to the original pieces â€“ that have been re-released for you to be able to invest in a piece of cultural history â€“ the new collection will also feature reworked pieces to bring it into 2017. Inspired by American athletes from the 20s and 30s, Stadium was released in 1992 as a celebration of the Summer Olympics and became an unofficial uniform of sorts.Â

The twelve-piece offering features the bold graphics and vintage-looking typography that make the sportswear items so covetable â€“ many of them have been in high demand in the years it has been unavailable. Standout items from the new collection, include a reworked coat with a drawstring waist and internal cuff detailing, a red windbreaker and a track jacket with red and white stripes highlighting its cut.Â

Launching tomorrow, the collection will be available from Polo stores and in limited supply at a pop-up at Selfridges on Edward Mews. We are not are condoning shoplifting though, even if you are a wannabe Lo Lifes member.Â

The Limited Edition Polo Stadium Collection will be available in global Polo Ralph Lauren flagship stores and select retail partners from September 21.