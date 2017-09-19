All the pictures from Dazed & Burberry’s post-show pub party

On Saturday night, Dazed and Burberry took over the Betsey Trotwood pub in Clerkenwell for a very British post-show knees-up – think gin, Burberry check matchbooks and fancy fish finger sarnies (thanks HIX!). As well as Burbs’ September collection (featuring stacks of tartan, pastel plastic macs and of course, those infamous caps), the party was also to celebrate the launch of the limited edition Adwoa Aboah cover of the new Autumn/Winter 2017 issue of Dazed. Naturally, the model and Gurls Talk founder was in attendance, playing co-host alongside Jefferson Hack, Christopher Bailey and Gosha Rubchinskiy.

You might think rappers are the fashionably late type, but the first guest through the door was Stormzy, decked out in a Burberry hooded tracksuit, and joined by girlfriend Maya Jama. The king of British grime’s renaissance held court in the smoking area with Loyle Carner and Julie Adenuga.

The three floors each had different DJs and were curated to reflect the diversity of London nightlife. In the sweaty, red-lit basement, Gully Guy Leo, Jordan Vickors, Mabel McVey got down to music by DJs Skinny Macho and James Massiah.

On the ground floor, Princess Julia and Little Club DJed to a crowd including Cara Delevingne, K-Pop megastars Mino and Hoony, singer Selah Marley and next genners Iris Law and Lennon Gallagher. As the night went on, models Olympia Campbell (in a full Burberry check look) and Jean Campbell owned the dancefloor, getting down to Louie Banks’ camp classics – think Britney’s “Toxic”.

Unsurprisingly, man of the hour Christopher Bailey was in high demand all night, while Here We Are curator and Claire de Rouen books founder Lucy Kumara Moore could be seen chatting to photographer Alasdair McLellan.

Upstairs, after Drones Club and Yasmina Dexter had done their sets, model Paul Hameline got on the decks and co-host Gosha Rubchinskiy (fuelled, no doubt, by the Hoxton Gin cocktail named after him) showed off his impressive dancing skills at the centre of a group including Adrian Joffe and Lotta Volkova.

Check out all the images in the gallery above.