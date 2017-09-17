Donatella takes over CSM for the Versus Versace show

As a champion of upcoming designers, Donatella Versace has invited Christopher Kane and Jonathan Anderson to the guest design at Versus Versace . Now at the helm herself she still wants to assist the designers of tomorrow and presented the SS18 collection at London fashion school, Central Saint Martins to announce a new scholarship in name of her brother Gianni . Here are the highlights from the show.

The show space – Central Saint Martins , 1 Granary Square – featured two giant walls covered in post-its, spelling out, you guessed it, VERSUS. They flapped in the air, creating a moving mosaic, and tied in well with the scholastic theme. Across the back wall of the venue were stacks on stacks of speakers blasting out the soundtrack that set the scene for the collection’s inspiration.

The collection was ‘a celebration of the essence of versus in 90s New York’ – think bucket hats, double denim and plenty of VERSUS-emblazoned chokers. Not to mention, Donatella is now making it acceptable to wear nothing under your jacket except for a bra. If a fishnet dress is a bit too revealing for you, then try a mini dress in highlighter green.

THE SCHOOL OF GIANNI

The show’s location had a special significance – Donatella announced that Versace will be sponsoring a scholarship at CSM in Gianni Versace’s name, offering financial support to a young designer through their MA. “I have always been a great advocate of supporting and listening to young talent,” she said. And in her brother’s memory – with 2017 being 20 years since his death – she wants “to nurture the creators of tomorrow.”

AND... FKA TWIGS WAS THERE

Singer, dancer, and all around auteur FKA twigs sat front row at the show and then headed backstage to get a picture with Donatella. We’ve had Zayn x Versus – we’d be all for a twigs collab, just saying.