The young London designers exploring their heritage at LFW

So what’s the answer? The answer is to allow more seats at the (very big) table to be taken by people of colour, people from different racial and socioeconomic backgrounds. And two people stepping up to take a seat are the stars of LFW – A Sai Ta, of brand Asai , and Supriya Lele – whose SS18 shows under the Fashion East umbrella explored and platformed their heritages.

While there’s plenty of conversation about promoting diversity in fashion, for years these calls have been left only partially answered, with people often unquestioningly profiling and platforming white models and white designers, while taking inspirations – as well as labour – from different cultures around the world all to line their own pockets.

Racial diversity and fashion are tricky bedfellows. Not because the two don’t naturally go together, but because the fashion industry, in its unending quest for what's next, is guilty of omitting voices and faces of colour, both on the runway and behind-the-scenes.

“It’s something so typically Asian: the Asian tourists, my mum’s obsessed with Burberry . So it’s the idea of taking something iconic and fucking it up. Until I was 18 my mum still called me Andrew, and then when I went to Hong Kong for the first time I fell in love with the culture, and so I took my passport name which was A Sai. Going to Saint Martins I met a lot more Asian people, and growing up you start to accept yourself. You know, I’m proud to be Vietnamese Chinese born in Britain.”

Plundering both his working class background and his Chinese Vietnamese heritage, Ta included design elements which referenced the juxtaposing nature of his experience growing up. From blue dragon printed knee-high boots, to Royal Family memorabilia t-shirts where the queen was replaced by his mum and Chinoiserie style fabric dotted throughout, plus a retake on the classic Burberry check, the marriage of multiple reference points blended seamlessly.

“I've come from a council estate – and then going to Saint Martins and meeting people who weren't from the same background opened my eyes up and I was able to negotiate other spaces,” Ta told us backstage after the show. “I wanted to bring that aesthetic from home to this sort of ‘high-art’ platform to make those girls, and make myself, feel like I’m validated.”

For Supriya Lele, draping has always underpinned her design. “When I was at the RCA everything I did was informed by draping, and I drape in a certain way. What I’m attracted to – I think there’s a visual link to my heritage. But obviously I’m British, so I try to clean that up, to modernise it. I don’t want it to look like twelve Saris coming down the runway.”

For this collection, Lele drew lines between her Indian and British culture, with draping inspired by a nightie she’d picked up at a street market on a recent trip to India with her mother. “When I was there we were going around seeing family I hadn’t seen for ages, and I was thinking about my mum: ‘Oh my God I can’t believe you moved to England at 23, what a shock that would have been for you – especially visually,’ because when you’re in India it’s mental. It’s a completely different visual landscape… and then she moved to Ipswich. So I was looking at this idea of jarring.”

There were bright silks and heavy cottons, as well as dresses which looked like multiple layers of fabric draped expertly into one garment. Created out of simple single coloured materials, the collection drew inspiration in cut and drape from classic Indian dress, while also referencing Lele’s British identity in their finish, attitude and simplicity.

“I never wore traditional Indian clothes. Neither did my mum,” adds Lele. "She’s a doctor, and she has loads of Indian colleagues, and when they’d go to an Indian event she’d put a Sari on and it would be this big thing. She wears like jeans and jumpers and suits, she sees herself as more British.” Both Asai and Supriya – through their explorations of their heritage – are positively problematising just that: what it means to be British which now, more than ever, is a question to which nobody knows the answer.

In order to find it, then, we should be looking to voices like Ta and Lele who, through their design, expose varied and important perspectives through their collections and truly represent diverse experiences which viewers can actually see themselves in. After all, diversity is not just about faces and outfits on a moodboard, it’s about listening to and learning from these designers who are organically exploring their heritages and experiences on the runway in a way that feels completely removed from tokenism.

As the centre of a political institution that is in the process of becoming more removed from the rest of the world, we should ask ourselves: what is London fashion without these different takes on culture, different experiences of heritage and, resultantly, different parameters for fashion design? Even as Britain isolates itself, we need to ensure that our creative industries continue to promote and celebrate these perspectives. They are what make this country, and this city, what it is.